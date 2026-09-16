Tunisia: Draft Finance Law 2027 - President Saïed Says Less Taxes and Red Tape and Increased Responsibility

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed received Tuesday in Carthage Premier Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh.

The meeting focused on the draft finance law for next year, the Presidency said in a press release.

Budgetary choices need to fit within the approved five-year plan tp secure regional balance, employment and the dignity of citizens, in line with the sovereign national guidelines, the Head of State said.

It is of key importance to reduce the tax burden and simplify business creation, whether communitarian enterprises or private entrepreneurship initiatives, the President of the Republic highlighted. He denounced, in this connection, bureaucratic hurldes and dilatory practices that impede entrepreneurs.

"Any official must shoulder responsibility or step down," the President said. "Nations are built with the soul of a fighter not with shaking hands or a wait-and-see approach."