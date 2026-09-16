Rwanda Dominate Car in Opening African Volleyball Championship Game

Rwanda opened their 2026 African Men's Nations Volleyball Championship campaign with a convincing straight-sets victory over the Central African Republic in Tunis, Tunisia, on Tuesday.

Frédéric Guérin's side cruised to a 25-14, 25-9, 25-14 victory in a one-sided Group D encounter as the French coach began his campaign with an emphatic statement.

Guérin started with captain Wicklif Dusenge, middle blocker Emmy Twagirayezu, setter Crispin Ntanteteri, outside hitters Yves Mutabazi and Eric Kwizera, and libero Simon Rwigema.

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Rwanda quickly took control of the opening set, with Kwizera leading the attack while Dusenge and Ntanteteri combined effectively to strengthen their offensive play and put the Central African Republic defence under constant pressure.

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After Rwanda closed out the first set 25-14, Guérin made a change, bringing on Prince Kanamugire Twagirayezu.

The Central African Republic continued to struggle against Rwanda's powerful attacks, particularly from Dusenge and Mutabazi. Rwanda's dominance also allowed Guérin to rotate his squad, with opposite hitter Kenny Ntawiha making his senior national team debut.

Rwanda comfortably won the second set 25-9 to move within one set of victory.

The third set followed a similar pattern, with the Central African Republic unable to withstand Rwanda's attacking pressure as Guérin's side maintained control to seal the match 3-0.

Dusenge led Rwanda's charge throughout the contest, finishing with 18 points to earn the Player of the Match award.

Rwanda return to action on Wednesday, September 16, when they face DR Congo in their second Group D match.