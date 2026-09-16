Nigeria: Three Vigilantes Killed in Night Attack in Plateau

16 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Golok Nanmwa

Three vigilantes were reportedly killed by armed men who attacked NTV community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday night.

The incident, which occurred around 11pm, has heightened tension in the community, as the gunmen reportedly opened fire on the vigilantes who were on duty protecting residents and their homes.

A resident of the community, Gabriel Ayuba, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said, "The incident happened around 11pm. The men were watching over the community when the gunmen shot at them."

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"It is very sad that people who were only protecting the community were attacked and killed."

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, said, "Three persons were killed in the attack."

"The incident is unfortunate, and we call on the security agencies to intensify patrols and take proactive measures to protect our communities."

"The people cannot continue to live in fear while those volunteering to protect their communities are being killed."

"I urge security operatives to thoroughly investigate the attack, identify those responsible and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice."

"I also appeal to residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies. The safety of lives and property must remain a collective responsibility," he added.

Efforts to reach security operatives for confirmation were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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