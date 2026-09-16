Benin: Chargé d'Affaires Ad Interim Skye Justice

press release

Skye Justice currently serves as the Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) ad interim at U.S. Embassy Benin. He most recently served in Washington, D.C. as Deputy Director for East Africa, Deputy Director for West Africa, and Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

CDA Justice's prior overseas assignments include Deputy Counselor for Humanitarian Affairs at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland and Regional Refugee Coordinator for North and West Africa, and he has served at the U.S. Embassies in Senegal, Haiti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Domestically, he has filled various roles in the Bureaus of African Affairs, Western Hemisphere Affairs, and Diplomatic Security.

A native of Huntington, West Virginia, CDA Justice holds a law degree from the George Washington University Law School and a bachelor's degree in politics from Washington and Lee University. His languages are French, Spanish, Italian, and Swahili.