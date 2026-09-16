Nigeria: Strike - Nans Suspends Planned Protest After Governor Promise to Resolve Issues in Two Weeks

Mr Babatunde said the governor promised to resolve all issues within two weeks.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suspended a planned student protest in Akure, Ondo State, over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA).

According to NANS President Akinteye Babatunde, the decision followed a telephone conversation with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who promised to resolve the crisis in two weeks.

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"Earlier today, as NANS JCC Ondo Axis and the Adekunle Ajasin University Students' Union Government (AAUA SUG) were mobilising for their planned protest over the prolonged ASUU strike in the state-owned universities, I received a call from the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, regarding the strike," Mr Babatunde wrote.

"I expressed my displeasure over the continued closure of our universities and made it clear that students are protesting because they are tired of sitting at home. I told the Governor that there should be no reason why students in Ondo State should continue to lose valuable academic time to a prolonged strike."

Mr Babatunde said the governor also outlined steps being taken by the state government to resolve the dispute and reaffirmed his commitment to the agreement reached with ASUU.

"The Governor...informed me that he had directed all affected institutions to submit the financial implications of the new salary structure to the Ministry of Budget, so that the necessary budgetary provisions could be forwarded to the House of Assembly for passage," he said.

67 Days of disruption

The university lecturers had downed tools since 10 July over unpaid salaries. The state government approved N1.1 billion to settle the lecturers' outstanding salaries, urging them to return to the classroom.

However, on 11 August, the lecturers commenced another fresh "Indefinite strike" over the non-implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement and salary arrears.

As of 15 September, the disruption has lasted 67 days, with students still awaiting the resumption of academic activities.

Campus Reporter had reported how the industrial action stalled the university's second semester examination schedule for July.

Students react

However, while some students said they were willing to give the government more time to resolve the dispute, others who spoke to Campus Reporter expressed disappointment over the suspension of the planned protest.

Simon Ezekiel, a 200-level Mass Communication student who travelled to Akure for the planned protest, said he was disappointed by its suspension.

"Carrying myself to Akure from here, a two-hour journey, and not doing the protest was very provoking. We really got angry because that was why we went," he said.

Mr Ezekiel, however, said he was prepared to give the governor two weeks to fulfil his promise to resolve the strike.

"Let us hold him to his word, and after the two weeks, if he does not do anything, then we can have the full courage to go back to Akure for the protest," he said.

Oyebamiji Olamiposi, a 200-level Medical Laboratory Science student, said the disruption had affected his academic progress and personal life.

Mr Olamiposi said the protest should not have been suspended, adding that students had legitimate concerns that required urgent attention.

"As a Medical Laboratory Science student, our training requires continuous learning, practical exposure and regular academic activities. The prolonged disruption has interrupted my academic momentum and made it difficult to maintain the same level of concentration and consistency in my studies," he said.

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Another student, Oluwafemi Samuel, a final-year student of History and International Studies, said the disruption had delayed his graduation plans, but hoped the NANS decision would yield results and lead to a quick resolution of the strike.

"Being a final-year student planning towards my final exams, this has affected me because it has caused a delay for me personally and academically," he said.

Adetomiwa Adegboro, a second-year Law student, said the NANS president may have acted in good faith but questioned the decision to suspend the protest after what he described as two months of government inaction.

"Protest is not war; it is a pressure tool. If students had protested, it would have communicated just how tired we are," he said.

Mr Adegboro said the disruption had also made it difficult to balance his academic responsibilities with other activities, particularly as he was still awaiting his promotional examinations.