Nigeria: President Tinubu Congratulates Governor Abdulrazaq On Conferment of Sardauna of Ilorin Title

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly congratulates the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on his historic turbaning as the Sardauna of Ilorin.

His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu-Gambari, the 11th Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, will confer the title on the Governor in Ilorin on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

President Tinubu commends the Emir for bestowing the prestigious title on Governor AbdulRazaq, who is also President of the Forum of Regions of Africa.

The President describes the honour as a fitting recognition of the Governor's leadership, public service and contributions to the development of Kwara State, particularly his efforts to promote inclusive growth, social cohesion and the well-being of the people.

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He also commends the Emir for preserving the important role of traditional institutions in fostering harmony and supporting democratic governance and sustainable development.

"Governor AbdulRazaq, I urge you to embrace the culturally significant and historic title not only as a mark of honour, but also as a call to greater service and responsibility.

"I am confident that you will bring your experience, leadership, statesmanship and goodwill to bear in advancing the interests of the people of Kwara State and contributing to the progress and unity of Nigeria.

"I wish you continued success, wisdom, strength and good health as you assume the responsibilities of the Sardauna of Ilorin. May this honour further inspire you to serve your people and our nation," the President says.