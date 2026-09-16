Nigeria: How Six Nasarawa SDP Supporters Died in Auto Crash

Details have emerged regarding how supporters of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident on Monday, with the State Police Command providing insights into the incident.

Six supporters of the former police chief reportedly died in an accident shortly after departing from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) secretariat located along Jos Road in Lafia on Monday.

The vehicle transporting them was said to have crashed near the Lafia Flyover within the city, resulting in several fatalities and numerous injuries. They were en route to the Awe Local Government Area of the state for a programme organised by Adamu when the incident occurred.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, the State Police Command explained that the accident was caused by brake failure in the truck carrying the supporters to the programme in Awe.

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According to the police, the vehicle had left the Social Democratic Party (SDP) secretariat when it suffered brake failure and collided with a J5 bus in front of it.

"Twenty-nine individuals were thrown from the truck as a result of the impact, with one of the victims dying instantly. The others were rushed to hospital, where three more succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment, bringing the total number of fatalities to four," explained the command's spokesman, Ramhan Nansel, a Superintendent of Police.

He noted that eleven others who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged.

However, the Director of Media and Strategic Communications for the Ex-IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu Campaign Organisation, High Chief Otaru Douglas, who had earlier confirmed the incident to journalists, stated that six people "reportedly" died in the incident that occurred near the flyover within Lafia town.

Douglas mentioned that the campaign organisation was still in mourning and could not yet issue a formal statement.

"It is a tragic accident that could happen to anyone. The best I can offer is for God to grant eternal rest to those who died and swift recovery to those who sustained various degrees of injuries," he said.

He added that the former IGP and his wife stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.

"The IGP and his wife are fully supportive of the families of the deceased. We are praying that the loss of their children or loved ones will herald the beginning of peace and progress in their lives," Douglas stated.

The State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in its condolence message to the former IGP and the families of the victims, also reported the casualty figure as six.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government has expressed its condolences to the former police chief and the families of the victims.

In a condolence statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Augustine Ogaba, the party, under the leadership of Chairman Dr. Aliyu Bello, stated that it received the news of the tragedy with profound shock and sadness.

"The APC, Nasarawa State Chapter, extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the leadership and supporters of the group, and all those affected by this tragic incident," the statement read in part.

"At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. We pray that Almighty God grants the departed eternal rest and gives their loved ones the strength and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss."

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The APC also wished those injured in the crash a swift and complete recovery and prayed against future occurrences.

In a similar vein, the state government, through the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Nawani Aboki, who spoke with journalists in Lafia, described the incident as sad and unfortunate.

Aboki stated that the government and people of the state received the news of the demise of the ex-police chief's supporters with great shock, extending the sympathies of the government to the governorship candidate, the campaign team, and the families of the deceased.

He called on political actors to sensitise supporters on the responsible use of roads, noting that accidents do not discriminate based on political affiliation, religion, or creed.

He urged road users to comply cautiously with the laws governing motoring in the country, tasking relevant stakeholders to collaborate in creating awareness.