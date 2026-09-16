Nigeria: Awoniyi Earns Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has added a postgraduate qualification to his football career after graduating from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship.

Awoniyi announced the achievement on Instagram, revealing that he graduated with Merit.

The Coventry City forward said the qualification reflected his belief that a career in professional football should not come at the expense of education.

"Another proud moment for me off the pitch.

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"Graduating from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with Merit.

"I have always believed that being a footballer shouldn't stop you from being a student of the game, and education has become an important part of that journey for me," he said.

The 29-year-old thanked the PFA Business School, lecturers and fellow students for their support throughout the programme.

He also expressed appreciation to his family and friends for their encouragement.

"Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues," Awoniyi added.

Awoniyi began his football career with Imperial Academy in Nigeria before joining Liverpool in 2015.

He subsequently played for several European clubs, including Union Berlin and Nottingham Forest, while also representing Nigeria at senior level.

The striker joined Premier League side Coventry City from Nottingham Forest in August 2026.