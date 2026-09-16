Nigeria: Police Take Over King's College Premises

After days of protest by parents, a contingent of policemen drawn from various formations in Lagos State on Wednesday took over the premises of Kings College, Onikan, Lagos.

The parents, who had a serious altercation with policemen and members of the old boys' association of the college on Tuesday, were nowhere to be found close to the college gate.

This is because roads leading to the main gate of the college were cordoned by police vehicles and officers.

Vehicles coming from Tafawa Balewa end, wanting to connect to the CMS bus stop, were diverted to other routes.

As at 11 am, some members of the Old Boys Association of the college, including the National President, Ibrahim Kassim Imam, and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Olumide Akpata, have arrived at the college for a meeting of the association to deliberate on the way forward regarding the concession of the college to the association by the Federal Government.

The issue has led to serious protest from some quarters.

Details later