South Africa: Tourism Growth Reflects Confidence in South Africa

September is a significant month in South Africa, marked by commemorations that celebrate our identity, heritage, service and national development.

Tourism Month offers an opportunity to celebrate South Africa's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes and diverse tourism experiences, while reflecting on the sector's contribution to economic growth, job creation and nation-building.

Tourism remains one of South Africa's key economic sectors, supporting businesses and livelihoods across the country. From accommodation establishments and tour operators to restaurants, transport providers, artists, crafters and community owned enterprises, the sector creates opportunities for millions of people. It also contributes to local economic development in urban centres, rural areas, townships and small towns, helping to ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach communities across the country.

As we celebrate Tourism Month, we have good reason to be encouraged by the sector's performance.

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According to Statistics South Africa's International Tourism, June 2026 release and the Department of Tourism's analysis of the data, South Africa welcomed more than 5.58 million international tourists between January and June 2026, representing a 12.3% increase compared with the same period last year. This growth was underpinned by a 14.3% increase in arrivals from the rest of Africa, while overseas arrivals grew by 5.6%, reaffirming South Africa's appeal across both regional and international markets.

In June 2026 alone, the country recorded 823 365 international tourist arrivals, a 9.8% increase compared with June 2025. Significantly, tourist arrivals for June 2026 exceeded pre-pandemic June 2019 levels by 12.1%.

These achievements are particularly noteworthy given the challenging domestic and global environment in which tourism destinations compete for visitors, investment and market share. Economic pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and changing travel patterns continue to shape the global tourism landscape. Yet South Africa continues to attract visitors from across the world, reaffirming confidence in our country's cultural diversity, natural beauty, world-class attractions and renowned hospitality.

This positive performance has not happened by chance. It is supported by deliberate efforts to create an environment that encourages travel, investment and economic activity. Government remains committed to creating the conditions necessary for tourism to thrive.

This was recently reinforced through a strategic partnership between the departments of Tourism and Public Works and Infrastructure aimed at accelerating investment in tourism infrastructure, strengthening project preparation and unlocking greater private-sector investment.

This commitment is further reflected in government's efforts to improve ease of access for travellers. The recently launched Electronic Travel Authorisation system is designed to make travel to South Africa easier, faster and more predictable, while strengthening border security. The system enables eligible travellers to apply online from anywhere in the world without having to visit a South African mission or visa processing centre.

Over time, the system is expected to expand beyond visitor authorisations to include work, study and other visa categories.

The encouraging performance of the tourism sector demonstrates what can be achieved when government, business and communities work together towards a common goal. It also highlights the importance of a capable, professional and responsive public service. Behind every positive visitor experience is the work of public servants who help create an environment in which tourism can thrive.

From facilitating travel through ports of entry and maintaining public infrastructure to preserving heritage sites, protecting natural resources and delivering essential services, public servants contribute directly to the sector's success.

The coincidence of Tourism Month and Public Service Month provides an opportunity to acknowledge the many public servants whose work contributes, often behind the scenes, to tourism growth and national development. The professionalism, responsiveness and commitment to service demonstrated by public servants help shape the experiences of both citizens and visitors. Every effort to improve service delivery and strengthen accountability contributes to building confidence in South Africa as a country in which people choose to visit, invest and do business.

While government has an important role to play in creating the conditions for tourism growth, promoting South Africa is a shared responsibility. Every interaction with a visitor, every positive story shared about a community and every effort to showcase the country's strengths contributes to shaping perceptions of South Africa.

As public servants, we should be among the country's foremost ambassadors. Through professionalism, responsiveness and a commitment to excellence, we strengthen confidence in our country and help ensure that South Africa remains a destination of choice for tourists, investors and business travellers alike.

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As citizens, we should also take the opportunity to experience the beauty and diversity of our own country. Domestic tourism remains an important pillar of the sector, supporting local businesses and sustaining jobs throughout the year. In line with the call by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille for South Africans to travel locally and support the sector, I encourage public servants, their families and all citizens to take advantage of Tourism Month initiatives, visit local destinations and become ambassadors for our country by sharing positive stories and experiences that showcase the best of South Africa.

As we mark Tourism Month and Public Service Month, let us recognise that a thriving tourism sector and a capable public service go hand in hand. Tourism creates opportunities for growth, investment and employment, while an effective public service creates the environment in which those opportunities can flourish.

Together, let us continue to showcase South Africa to the world, strengthen confidence in our country and build a future of growth, opportunity and shared prosperity for all.

*Mnukwa is the Acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System

*This article first appeared in Public Sector Magazine