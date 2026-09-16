South Africa: Public Service Commission Bill Enacted Into Law

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Public Service Commission (PSC) Bill into law.

The new Public Service Commission Act repeals the old Public Service Commission Act of 1997.

President Ramaphosa said the new Act reinforces government's determination to build a capable and ethical state.

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"The new Public Service Commission Act should be welcomed by public servants and citizens alike as a means to improve the lives of all South Africans and to enable growth through ethical and efficient conduct in our public service.

"While the Public Service Commission is a critical enabler of improved public services, it is incumbent upon all public servants to honour citizens in line with the Batho Pele (People First) principles and to view their responsibilities as tools of transformation.

"The enactment of the Public Service Commission Act during our annual Public Service Month should inspire renewed pride and ethics in the public service," the President said.

The PSC is an independent body established in terms of section 196(1) of South Africa's Constitution and is mandated to undertake monitoring and evaluation of practises within the public service.

It can also investigate administration practices and service delivery failures in the public service.

"According to the Constitution, the Commission is independent and must be impartial and must exercise its powers and perform its functions without fear, favour or prejudice. The Commission is mandated to advance the maintenance of effective and efficient public administration and a high standard of professional ethics in the public service.

"Among others, the law regulates the procedure for the appointment of Commissioners by the President and provides for the establishment of the Secretariat of the Commission to support its work.

"The new law strengthens the independence of the Commission as a constitutional institution and extends the Commission's mandate to include local government and public entities," the Presidency noted.

Furthermore, the new Act empowers the PSC to "direct the relevant executive authority or any other person against whom the Commission makes a decision, to report to the Commission progress in implementing such decisions".

"Any person found guilty of obstructing the Commission in the exercise of its powers and performance of its functions will be guilty of an offence and liable for conviction to imprisonment of up to 12 months or a fine of up to R50 000, or both fine and imprisonment," the Presidency stated.