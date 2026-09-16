South Africa: Social Development Offers Counselling, Psycho-Social Support to Moselakgomo Family

Department of Social Development (DSD) Minister Dina Pule has visited the family of 38-year-old runner, Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo, who was murdered in Ekurhuleni last weekend.

Moselakgomo is one of eight women whose bodies have been discovered in Ekurhuleni between July and September this year.

She had gone on a run and was reported missing by her eight-year-old daughter.

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"The death of any woman under such tragic circumstances is deeply distressing. Our hearts go out especially to Elizabeth's young daughter, who has suffered an unimaginable loss.

"No child should have to endure the trauma of losing a parent in this manner. We must surround her and the entire family with the care, compassion and support they need as they navigate this painful period," Pule said.

The department has offered to facilitate psychosocial support, trauma counselling and other appropriate social services to assist the child and the family.

The Minister condemned continued violence meted out by men on women and children, noting that it is a societal challenge requiring urgent and collective action.

"Women must be able to exercise, travel, work and participate in community life without fearing for their safety. The continued loss of women to violence is a painful reminder that addressing gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF] requires all of society to act.

"Government, communities, families, civil society, faith-based organisations and law-enforcement agencies must work together to build safer communities and confront the attitudes and behaviours that enable violence against women and children," Pule said.

Meanwhile, Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has assured the nation that a high-level, multidisciplinary team has the required expertise to investigate a streak of murders of women in the area.

"The team is in place, and I can give you the assurance, based on past experience, that when it comes to such situations, the South African Police Service has the experience, the high-level expertise, to investigate cases of this kind.

"I also give you the assurance that the political leadership has a responsibility which we will shoulder, to work with our law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the investigation continues until we get clarity, a result that the families deserve, and our people expect," Cachalia said during a media briefing on Tuesday evening.

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Persons affected by gender-based violence who require psychosocial support may contact the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre on 0800 428 428, dial *120*7867#, or SMS *"help" to 31531.