South Africa: Deputy President Condemns Recent Killings of Women

As Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster Cabinet Committee, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has strongly condemned the recent killings of women in and around Kempton Park in Gauteng.

"I join President Cyril Ramaphosa and all South Africans in extending deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the women who have lost their lives under these horrific circumstances," the Deputy President said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mashatile has expressed solidarity with the women and residents of Kempton Park, surrounding areas and the whole country affected by this latest devastating news.

"In the same vein, I would like to urge our law enforcement agencies to continue to work with other relevant stakeholders and communities to ensure that those responsible for these crimes are brought to book and that women and children feel safe in their communities.

"Gender-based violence (GBV) has no place in our communities, and all men should be at the forefront condemning such violence and protecting women," the Deputy President said.

Over the weekend, police revealed the discovery of the bodies of four women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

Two more bodies were subsequently discovered in different areas of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng on Monday (14 September 2026) and on Tuesday morning (15 September 2026), with the discovery of an eighth body announced on Tuesday evening.