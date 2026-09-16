Kenya: KRA Uncovers Underground Chamber Hiding Ethanol, Tobacco in Baringo

16 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) enforcement officers have seized suspected illicit ethanol and tobacco after uncovering an underground chamber used to conceal the goods in Kimosop Central, Baringo County.

The operation was conducted by KRA officers from the North Rift region in collaboration with officers from Baringo Central Police Station and local administrators.

Acting on intelligence, the team raided the residence of a suspected illicit alcohol trader and discovered a hidden room beneath the floor of a bathroom.

KRA said the compound had more than six gates, which appeared to have been designed to restrict access and frustrate enforcement efforts.

The operation led to the seizure of nine 30-litre jerricans of suspected ethanol, 40 sachets containing 200ml each of suspected ethanol and six kilogrammes of tobacco.

The seized goods are estimated to be worth Sh226,292, with Sh170,212 in taxes at risk of being lost.

The suspect escaped during the operation, with efforts to apprehend him ongoing.

KRA said the scene was secured to facilitate further investigations and processing of the seized goods.

The authority said the operation was part of efforts to curb illicit trade and protect government revenue and consumers from unregulated alcoholic and tobacco products.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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