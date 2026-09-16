Nigeria: Four Suspected Cattle Rustlers Killed, 35 Cows Recovered in Kwara

Four suspected cattle rustlers were killed during a gun battle with security operatives in Lade, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, while 35 cows were recovered.

Four suspected cattle rustlers have been killed during a gun battle with security operatives after they allegedly invaded a cattle camp in Lade, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Kwara police command spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said 35 cattle allegedly rustled during the attack were recovered alongside a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Friday, when the suspected rustlers allegedly attacked the cattle camp and fled with about 40 cows.

According to the police, personnel of the command, the Nigerian Army, Forest Guards and local vigilantes mobilised to the area after receiving information about the incident.

The joint security team subsequently moved into the surrounding forest and identified routes allegedly used by the fleeing suspects.

The suspects later engaged the security operatives in a gun battle, during which four of them were killed, while others escaped into the forest with suspected gunshot wounds, the police said.

"Thirty-five of the rustled cows were recovered alongside the locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, while efforts are ongoing to track the fleeing suspects and recover the remaining animals," Ms Ejire-Adeyemi said.

The police said efforts were ongoing to recover the remaining cattle and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Recent security operations

The incident comes amid a series of security operations and attacks reported in different parts of Kwara State in recent weeks.

On 27 August, the police command said its operatives, working with military personnel and vigilantes, rescued the Onigbesi of Igbesi, Oba Moses Oyinloye Omotayo, and two other kidnapped victims around the Elerin/Ijomu-Oro axis of the state.

The operation followed the abduction of the traditional ruler and the other victims from Igbesi in Isin Local Government Area on 22 August. The police said one suspected kidnapper was killed during an exchange of gunfire while other members of the gang escaped.

Earlier, on 3 August, the command announced the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, Sanda Aliyu, in Kaiama Local Government Area while allegedly attempting to procure an AK-47 rifle.

The police said Mr Aliyu had allegedly paid N1.6 million towards the purchase of the firearm and was negotiating with another suspect, Aliyu Mohammed, who remained at large.

The command said Mr Aliyu allegedly told investigators that he wanted to obtain the rifle to become a "Boss" within his kidnapping gang and eventually establish his own criminal group.

The latest operation in Patigi adds cattle rustling to the security concerns confronting rural communities in the state, particularly areas where forests and difficult terrain can provide cover for fleeing criminals.

Police seek community intelligence

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Ojo Adekimi, attributed the recovery of the cattle and the killing of the four suspects to timely information from residents and cooperation among security agencies.

He said intelligence from local communities remained important in responding to criminal activities in rural areas.

"The outcome is further evidence of what can be achieved when communities provide useful information and security agencies respond through effective collaboration," Mr Adekimi said.

The commissioner commended the Nigerian Army, Forest Guards and local vigilantes for their role in the operation.

He said criminals often exploit difficult terrain and boundaries between communities to carry out attacks and evade security operatives, making intelligence sharing and coordinated operations important.

Mr Adekimi assured residents, particularly farmers and people living in rural communities, that the police would continue to work with other security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering and security operations across the state.

He urged residents to provide timely information that could help security agencies prevent attacks, recover stolen property and arrest fleeing suspects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Previous Post I was the target of kidnapping plot - Anglican Bishop Next Post 'Prove it,' Nigerians tackle Soludo over debt claims, attacks on Peter Obi Manasseh Mbachii

More News

2027: Tinubu will defeat Atiku, Obi, even if they unite to run - Fayose

September 16, 2026 Security agents raid kidnappers' enclave, rescue seven in Benue

September 16, 2026 Kwara journalist raises alarm over alleged threat to kill him, family

September 16, 2026 'Prove it,' Nigerians tackle Soludo over debt claims, attacks on Peter Obi

September 16, 2026 I was the target of kidnapping plot - Anglican Bishop

September 16, 2026 2027: Shekarau, Shema, Geidam, Badaru, others form Tinubu's reelection mobilisation group

September 16, 2026 Leave Comment