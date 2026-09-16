Kenya: Bolt Comfort Rides Grow Sixfold in Kenya

Nairobi — Bolt Comfort rides in Kenya have increased more than sixfold over the past year, while monthly passenger numbers have grown more than fivefold as the premium category expands in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Bolt said the category, launched in Kenya in June 2025, has recorded its highest monthly ride volume since its introduction.

The number of drivers offering Comfort trips has nearly tripled since launch, while estimated passenger pickup time has improved by about 18 percent year-on-year.

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Dimmy Kanyankole, Bolt Senior General Manager for Rides in East Africa, said the growth reflected increased demand for different ride options.

"What this year has shown us is that passengers aren't just looking for a ride, they're looking for the right ride for their needs," Kanyankole said.

Comfort offers passengers more space, newer vehicles and highly rated drivers. The category has maintained an average passenger rating of about 4.9 out of five over the past year.

Drivers must maintain a minimum rating of 4.8 and meet other service requirements to qualify for Comfort trips.

Their vehicles are physically inspected against a Bolt checklist through a partnership with a Kenyan automobile inspection provider. Bolt subsidises part of the inspection cost for qualifying drivers, while vehicles are re-inspected regularly.

Bolt said the increase in qualifying drivers has helped reduce the distance between available Comfort vehicles and passengers, contributing to the improvement in estimated pickup times.

Comfort initially operated in one zone in Nairobi before expanding across the city. The category was introduced in Mombasa in May 2026, marking its first expansion outside Nairobi.