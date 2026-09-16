Kenya: KNH Confirms Death of All Five Quintuplets Referred From Thika Level Five Hospital

16 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has confirmed the death of all five quintuplets who were referred to the facility from Thika Level Five Hospital for specialised tertiary care.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, KNH said the babies were born at an extremely premature gestational age of 25 weeks and had critically low birth weights.

The hospital explained that the newborns faced significant clinical challenges from the time of admission, prompting the involvement of its multidisciplinary Neonatal team.

The team comprised neonatologists, nurses and allied health professionals who provided specialised care and made every effort to support the babies.

"Despite the dedicated efforts of our medical teams and the specialised care provided, all five newborns sadly passed away," KNH said.

The hospital expressed deep sadness over the loss and extended its condolences to the mother and the entire family.

"We recognise the profound pain of losing five newborns and stand with the family during this extraordinarily difficult period," the statement added.

The statement was signed by Dr Joel Lessan, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta National Hospital.

The hospital did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths in the statement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.