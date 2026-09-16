Kenya: KNH Confirms Death of All Five Quintuplets Referred From Thika Level Five Hospital

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has confirmed the death of all five quintuplets who were referred to the facility from Thika Level Five Hospital for specialised tertiary care.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, KNH said the babies were born at an extremely premature gestational age of 25 weeks and had critically low birth weights.

The hospital explained that the newborns faced significant clinical challenges from the time of admission, prompting the involvement of its multidisciplinary Neonatal team.

The team comprised neonatologists, nurses and allied health professionals who provided specialised care and made every effort to support the babies.

"Despite the dedicated efforts of our medical teams and the specialised care provided, all five newborns sadly passed away," KNH said.

The hospital expressed deep sadness over the loss and extended its condolences to the mother and the entire family.

"We recognise the profound pain of losing five newborns and stand with the family during this extraordinarily difficult period," the statement added.

The statement was signed by Dr Joel Lessan, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta National Hospital.

The hospital did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths in the statement.