Kenya: 25 Emerging Music Creatives and Professionals Unveiled for the Nairobi Edition of Swift Academy

Twenty-five emerging music creatives and professionals have been unveiled for the Nairobi edition of Swift Academy, the pan-African talent development platform created by Martell and curated by Africa House.

The cohort was introduced at an industry mixer in Nairobi, bringing together the selected Swift Academy participants,mentors and figures from across the music and creative industries as the programme moves into its first phase of activity.

Over the coming weeks, participants will take part in mentor-led conversations, breakout mentorship sessions, workshops, networking opportunities and creative collaborations, while gaining access to industry resources including studio time, professional development support and community spaces. The programme will culminate in a showcase and progress presentations in October, giving participants the opportunity to share what they have developed over the course of the Academy.

Guiding the 25 participants through the programme are mentors spanning different areas of music and culture: Bensoul, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist; Monica Kemoli, music and culture executive; Anyiko Owoko, music publicist and curator; Njerae, singer, songwriter and producer; and Joey Akan, music journalist and cultural commentator.

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The first programme session took place on Tuesday 15th September, with participants hearing directly from mentors through a panel conversation focused on their experiences, lessons from the industry and the practical realities of building sustainable careers across the music ecosystem.

"Swift Academy was created to give emerging creatives and professionals access to the people, knowledge and opportunities that can help them grow with greater confidence and direction. Our goal is to create meaningful access, encourage collaboration and give participants the practical support to strengthen their skills and build relationships that can continue beyond the programme," said Lanre Odutola, Head of Culture & Partnerships, Martell.

For Africa House, the strength of the first cohort reflects the depth of emerging talent within Nairobi's music and creative community.

"The quality and range of applications received showed how much ambition and talent already exists within Nairobi's creative ecosystem. What these 25 participants now have is an opportunity to learn from experienced practitioners, exchange ideas with one another and gain access to relationships and resources that can help them take the next step in their development. We are excited to see what they build over the coming weeks, beginning with the mentor panel on Tuesday," said Jade Kelly Wilson, Co-founder, Africa House.

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Support will continue beyond the in-person programme through ongoing virtual check-ins and mentorship, helping participants apply what they have learned, maintain the relationships developed through the Academy and continue building on their progress beyond the activation period.

Through the combination of practical development, mentorship and continued support, Swift Academy is designed to contribute to the development of Nairobi's wider creative ecosystem while building stronger pathways for emerging creatives and professionals to progress within the music industry.

For more information visit https://www.martell.com/en/swift-academy-kenya/