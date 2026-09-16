Nigeria: Gombe Cricket Secures Intermediate Games Ticket

Gombe State's male cricket team has secured qualification for the maiden Intermediate Games after emerging as the state's only successful team-event qualifier at the North-East zonal elimination held in Damaturu, Yobe State.

The three-day elimination, organised by the North-East Zonal Office of the National Sports Commission, took place at the August 27 Stadium with athletes from the six states of the region competing for places at the national games.

Gombe fielded teams in three events namely beach volleyball, basketball and cricket but only the cricket team secured a place at the national competition scheduled to be held in Lagos.

Director of Sports, Gombe State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Manga Sale, confirmed the development, saying the three teams put up strong performances but the cricket team eventually emerged as the state's sole team-event qualifier.

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He said athletes who registered for individual events would, however, represent Gombe at the national games.

Sale disclosed that the Intermediate Games had been postponed to the first quarter of 2027 to allow participating states and athletes more time to prepare for the inaugural edition.

Meanwhile, the Director of Sports said Gombe athletes were already undergoing intensive preparations for the forthcoming zonal elimination of the National Sports Festival.

He expressed optimism that the state would record a strong performance at the festival, scheduled to take place in Enugu State from November 27 to December 11, 2026.