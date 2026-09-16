Africa: Report Warns of Reprisals Against Those Who Engage With the UN On Human Rights

Activists, lawyers and others who cooperate with the United Nations on human rights continue to face intimidation and reprisals, according to a new report issued on Wednesday by the Secretary-General that calls for greater protection and accountability.

The report documents how civil society representatives suffer repression at the hands of State or non-State actors, including from outside their own countries and amid increasing use of digital surveillance.

Cases are highlighted from 32 States involving human rights defenders, victims of rights violations and abuses, journalists, lawyers and trade unionists. They were targeted for cooperating, or seeking to cooperate, with the UN on human rights issues between 1 May 2025 and 30 April 2026.

Hostile climate

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The report cautions that the cases represent only part of the problem, as many people do not report violations for fear of further harm, while others request anonymity.

"Speaking up for human rights should never come at the expense of one's own personal safety and security," said Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Claudia Fuentes Julio, who leads the UN system's efforts to address reprisals.

"Shrinking civic space and increased surveillance online and offline are fuelling a hostile climate that hinders civil society's cooperation with the UN and its human rights mechanisms."

Cross-border intimidation

The Secretary-General's report on reprisals spotlights a growing trend in which civil society actors are targeted outside their countries of origin.

At least 43 people and four organizations have faced arbitrary detention, physical attacks, surveillance, threats, online harassment, movement restrictions and had their passports confiscated, while family members have also been intimidated.

The report noted that digital technologies are increasingly being used to monitor, intimidate and silence people seeking to engage with international human rights mechanisms.

Restrictive legislation

More than half of the countries mentioned in the report have also applied, enacted or amended laws that criminalized or further restricted core civil society activities. The continued misuse of legislation including around counter-terrorism, cybercrime and national security laws and regulation remain another concern, the report notes.

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"It is particularly alarming and entirely unacceptable that young activists, women, environmental defenders and Indigenous Peoples reportedly continue to face heightened risks of being targeted for exercising their rights to engage with the UN and stand up for their communities, lands and environment," Ms. Fuentes Julio said.

Blocking participation in UN events

The report also documents attempts to obstruct civil society participation in UN meetings including blocking or delaying accreditation and harassing participants on UN premises.

It also points to attacks directed at independent human rights experts - including Special Procedures mandate holders - and their wider impact on people and organizations seeking to cooperate with the UN.

At the same time, the report highlights important efforts to address these issues, including initiatives to support participation of human rights defenders and other civil society on UN premises and measures to strengthen prevention, protection and accountability for reprisals.

"People must be able to cooperate freely with the UN. Safe and meaningful engagement with civil society is fundamental to advancing human rights worldwide," Ms. Fuentes Julio said, urging all States to protect those who engage with the Organization.