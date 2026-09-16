Nigeria: Carter Efe Challenges Wizkid to Boxing Match, Claims Hit Song Boosted Singer

Nigerian media personality and streamer Carter Efe has challenged Afrobeats star Wizkid to a celebrity boxing match, claiming his tribute track "Machala" contributed to the singer's popularity.

Speaking during a recent interview on Yanga FM, Carter Efe stated that he would willingly enter the ring with Wizkid without receiving payment. He explained that his frustration stems from Wizkid's failure to publicly acknowledge his contributions to the song "Machala," which topped the charts after its release.

The streamer added that he has stopped acknowledging the singer in return and called on event organisers to arrange a boxing match between them.