Nigeria: Gift Orban Matches Osimhen's Turkish Super Lig Tally With Hat-Trick

Nigeria and Amedspor striker, Gift Orban, continued his fine start to the campaign in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring a hat-trick to inspire a resounding 5-0 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir on Sunday night.

The former Hellas Verona striker netted three goals in the second half at the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadyumu 1, putting in a standout performance for the hosts.

Orban doubled Amedspor's advantage seven minutes after the restart, rising to head Furkan Soyalp's cross into the bottom corner.

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The Nigerian striker extended the lead two minutes later after finishing off a swift counter-attack. Orban calmly converted Ermal Krasniqi's precise layoff from close range.

With fifteen minutes remaining, Orban completed his hat-trick in similar fashion, firing home another pass from Krasniqi to seal his impressive display.

The three goals took his tally for the campaign level with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on the scoring charts.

Orban, who joined the Turkish club on loan during the summer transfer window, has been in impressive form since the start of the campaign, scoring six goals and providing one assist in five league appearances.

The Nigerian striker has found the back of the net against Trabzonspor, Kasimpasa and Istanbul Başakşehir since the beginning of the campaign, establishing himself as one of the league's in-form forwards.

Osimhen has also enjoyed a bright start to the season, scoring six goals and registering two assists in four appearances before suffering a hamstring injury.

Orban will be keen to maintain his impressive form and earn a recall to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau.