Mozambique: Annual Inflation Falls to 6.45 Percent

16 September 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — Mozambique's National Statistics Institute (INE), in its Consumer Price Index (CPI), has recorded an annual inflation of 6.45 percent over the last August.

During the same period, the country recorded a negative monthly variation of 0.28 percent, representing a reduction in the general price level compared to the previous month.

According to the INE, categories of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and footwear were among the main contributors to the slowdown in annual inflation observed during this period.

The data also points out that accumulated inflation had reached 4.83 percent in August, while average inflation over the last 12 months stood at 5.01 percent.

Price trends continue to be closely monitored by consumers, businesses, and economic authorities, given that the price behavior of essential goods remains particularly significant for household living costs.

Read the original article on AIM.

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