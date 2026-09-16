Mozambique: UK Pledges to Disburse Two Million Pounds for Biodiversity

Maputo — The British government has pledged to disburse two million pounds (about 2.6 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) to support biodiversity conservation in Mozambique through a new partnership with a prominent NGO, the Foundation for the Conservation of Biodiversity (BIOFUND).

The partnership, formalized between the British government and BIOFUND, represents a significant step in bilateral cooperation to address the growing challenges of financing and managing Mozambique's natural resources.

The funds will be primarily directed toward strengthening community-led conservation efforts and developing sustainable financing mechanisms for biodiversity. The initiative aims to secure long-term resources for ecosystem protection while expanding local population participation in managing natural assets.

Beyond preserving species and habitats, the project seeks to transform conservation into a concrete source of social and economic benefits for local communities. The core approach places nearby populations at the center of the strategy, under the premise that long-term environmental protection is impossible without their direct involvement.

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Although the detailed breakdown of the funding across specific projects has not yet been disclosed, the investment forms part of a broader agenda to support sustainable conservation financing in Mozambique, including initiatives for marine protected areas, coastal zones, and wetlands facing environmental pressures.

Through this funding, the UK and BIOFUND aim to foster a paradigm shift moving away from short-term interventions toward continuous, community-driven conservation models capable of preserving Mozambican biodiversity for future generations.