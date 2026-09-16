Malawi: Chipungu Urges New PS Nkasala to Prioritise Service Delivery, Land Reforms

16 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu has urged the Ministry's new Principal Secretary for Lands, Bennet Nkasala, and staff to prioritise serving Malawians and delivering tangible reforms in land administration and urban development.

Chipungu made the remarks on Wednesday when he welcomed Nkasala to the Ministry, saying the appointment presents an opportunity to strengthen the Ministry's work and improve service delivery to the public.

He said serving Malawians should remain the central responsibility of the Ministry, urging management and staff to work together to improve the institution's performance and public perception.

"Serving Malawians is what we are here for. Let us work to motivate the team and work together to promote this Ministry and enhance the perception of Malawians about our Ministry," Chipungu said.

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The Minister said the Ministry has a duty to deliver reforms that have a tangible impact on the lives of Malawians, stressing that its success depends on the collective efforts of its management and staff.

"People are expecting us to deliver with tangible reforms. The success of the Ministry is in our hands. Let us work to achieve greatness," he said.

Chipungu also called for teamwork and commitment towards national development, reminding staff that Malawi is their only country and therefore deserves their dedication and service.

In his remarks, Nkasala said he was deeply honoured to have been given the opportunity to serve in the Ministry, adding that his door would remain open to staff and emphasising the importance of openness, teamwork and collaboration in achieving results.

"I am deeply honoured to be part of this ministry. My door is open, and with the notable faces I have worked with before, I believe we can deliver for the betterment of the ministry," Nkasala said.

He said he was ready to work with all departments and staff to ensure the Ministry effectively delivers on its mandate.

The new Principal Secretary is a seasoned civil servant with over 25 years of experience in the private and public sectors, having served in senior management positions with expertise in administration, leadership and management.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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