Tanzania: Bunge Committee Supports Geoscientists Board Establishment

Mwanza — The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals, Subira Mgalu, has affirmed that one of the Committee's key priorities is to ensure the successful establishment of the Tanzania Geoscientists' Registration Board.

Ms Mgalu made these remarks on September 14, 2026, in Mwanza while opening the Tanzania Geologists' Annual Meeting, which she attended as the guest of honor, accompanied by several committee members.

In her opening remarks, Mgalu highlighted that the lack of a regulatory board responsible for overseeing the professional standards of geoscientists has resulted in unqualified individuals undertaking geological works. This has consequently led to financial losses for investors and the Government as a whole.

"This situation has resulted in the absence of a robust system to regulate the ethics, standards, professional conduct, competence and expertise of geoscientists working in both the public and private sectors in the country," added Mgalu.

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Regarding the establishment of the Board, Mgalu stated that, recognizing its importance, the Committee has decided to prioritize the matter and is committed to ensuring that the process is successfully concluded.

"I acknowledge that the absence of the Tanzania Geoscientists Registration Board has been a long-standing challenge, and various efforts have been made to facilitate its establishment. However, I assure you today that my committee and I will champion this agenda and ensure the Board is established for the benefit of the geoscience's profession and the nation as a whole," emphasized Mgalu.

For their part, members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals who attended the 2026 Geologists' Meeting including Joseph Kasheko Musukuma (Geita Rural) and Kija Limbu Ntemi (Katoro Constituency) affirmed that establishing the Board is a critical priority and pledged their full support in championing this agenda.