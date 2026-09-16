South Africa: National Wills Week Launched in Mpumalanga

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has launched National Wills Week in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

National Wills Week is observed annually in September and the public with information on the importance of having a valid Will and assistance with drafting one.

The campaign also raises awareness of available legal services and promotes access to support from legal practitioners.

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"Wills Week starts this week. That means that every person in South Africa is able to go to our offices and participating lawyers' offices and companies to help them make their wills.

"Someone asked me why, if they only have an RDP house, do they have to have a will. It is very important because when you have passed on, some family members may come and remove your children from the house.

"Even as public servants...we must have wills. It will also help those of us who are in polygamous marriages. As a man, when you know that you have multiple wives, you must set out how they are taken care of when you have passed. So, everyone must have a will. So that when you've passed on, your children can benefit," the minister noted.

She acknowledged that in some cultures, the topic of death is taboo.

"I know that in our cultures, talking about death is a difficult thing. But we have seen the problems that people face so it is time for us to speak about it. Protect the people that you love while you are still alive. Protect your children while you are alive," Kubayi stated.

According to the department, the initiative forms part of government's "broader efforts to improve access to justice, particularly for communities that may not ordinarily be able to access private legal assistance".

"It also creates awareness of the role of the Master of the High Court in the administration of deceased estates.

"Service desks will be established at Master of the High Court offices across all provinces, with support from legal practitioners and private-practice attorneys.

"Members of the public will receive free assistance to draft Wills, helping to ensure that their estates are administered in accordance with their wishes after death," the department said in a statement.