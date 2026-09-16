South Africa: Agriculture Sector Urged to Prepare for El Niño Impacts

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged the agriculture sector to prepare early for the potential impacts of a strengthening El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), including hotter conditions, increased wildfire risks and pressure on water resources.

Addressing Western Cape agriculture sector stakeholders at the recent NAMPO Cape in Bredasdorp, Winde stressed that preparations for the summer should begin before extreme conditions set in.

"For our agricultural sector, preparation cannot wait until summer is upon us. Farmers, producers, agricultural organisations, municipalities and our government must all be taking the necessary steps now to reduce risks and protect livelihoods in this critical sector of our economy," Winde said.

The Premier said the province's experience in recent years has reinforced the importance of proactive planning as climate change continues to increase weather-related risks.

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ENSO is a global climate cycle driven by changes in ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. Although the phenomenon originates thousands of kilometres away, it can influence weather patterns in different parts of the world.

ENSO is currently in an El Niño state and is expected to strengthen over the coming months. While the most pronounced impacts of El Niño in South Africa are generally experienced in summer-rainfall regions, the Western Cape can also face associated risks, including higher temperatures, increased wildfire danger and additional pressure on water resources.

The Premier noted that the province has already experienced the devastating effects of wildfires, with more than 200 000 hectares of land affected during the previous fire season.

He said preparedness must extend beyond agriculture and involve all sectors and communities across the province.

"Whether you are in agriculture, education, healthcare, local government or any other sector, we must all be prepared. It does not matter where you live in the Western Cape; we all have a role to play in reducing risk and keeping our communities safe," the Premier said.

Winde also urged residents and landowners in high-risk fire areas to take practical steps to reduce the threat ahead of hotter and potentially drier conditions.

"Clearing vegetation, maintaining firebreaks, managing biomass and removing invasive alien plants are practical measures that can make a significant difference when conditions become hotter and drier," he said.

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Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, echoed the Premier's call for early action, saying farmers have already demonstrated their ability to adapt to challenging climate conditions, including during the severe drought of 2014 to 2016.

"The current response should therefore recognise the seriousness of reduced rainfall, higher temperatures and pressure on water resources," Meyer said.

The MEC added that the provincial Department of Agriculture, in partnership with sector stakeholders, will implement a range of interventions aimed at reducing the impact of ENSO on agricultural production, food security and the provincial economy.

These measures include strengthening conservation agriculture practices, improving water-use efficiency in irrigated areas, and prioritising support for dryland production areas.

The department will also strengthen risk-management and preparedness systems and provide support to agricultural workers.