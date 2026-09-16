Uganda: Why Some Diseases Are Missed in Uganda's Health System

The Ministry of Health says diagnostic errors are not unique to Uganda but can occur when symptoms are atypical, medical histories are incomplete or health workers lack access to equipment needed to confirm certain conditions.

Director General of Health Services Charles Olaro says some diseases can easily be mistaken for more common conditions, particularly in a country where health workers often make diagnoses based on the prevailing disease burden.

"Misdiagnosis happens everywhere in the world," Olaro said, citing the United States, where diagnostic errors are estimated to affect about 12 million adults each year.

He explained that in Uganda, a patient presenting with fever is likely to be assessed for malaria because of its high prevalence, even when the underlying condition could be something else.

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Olaro said this approach can sometimes delay the identification of diseases with similar symptoms.

"Based on epidemiology and the burden of disease, people will make a diagnosis based on the burden of diseases in that area," he said.

He identified vascular conditions such as stroke and heart attacks among illnesses that can be missed when patients present with atypical symptoms.

Infections including sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis can also be difficult to distinguish in their early stages because they may all present with fever.

Cancer presents an even greater diagnostic challenge, particularly when a tumour has spread to another part of the body and produces symptoms associated with a different condition.

Olaro said a patient could present with what appears to be a stroke when the actual cause is a cancer-related complication.

He also pointed to rare diseases as another diagnostic challenge because health workers may not immediately consider conditions they encounter infrequently.

According to Olaro, diagnostic errors can result from several factors, including cognitive bias, where a health worker settles on the first likely diagnosis without sufficiently considering other possibilities.

Short consultations and patients moving between different health workers can also complicate diagnosis, as each new provider may have to begin the assessment again without the benefit of a complete medical history.

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He said even diagnostic imaging can result in errors when test results are incorrectly interpreted.

Olaro urged patients to keep a record of their symptoms, including when they began, what triggers them and how they change over time.

He said providing a detailed history can help health workers arrive at the correct diagnosis and avoid focusing only on the symptoms experienced on the day of consultation.

"Ask clarifying questions. What else can this be and what is our plan if the symptoms don't improve?" Olaro said, adding that patients should consider seeking a second opinion where necessary.

He stressed that diagnostic errors should not automatically be attributed to an individual health worker, saying they often arise from a combination of complex factors within the health system.