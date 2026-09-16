Uganda: Kabaka Warns of Growing Exodus of Ugandan Doctors

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has raised concern over the increasing number of Ugandan doctors leaving the country to seek better-paying jobs abroad, warning that the trend is creating a serious gap in the country's health sector.

The Kabaka said the exodus is largely driven by inadequate remuneration for health workers.

His message was delivered by Prince Khalifani Kakungulu during the launch of the Tubeere Balamu health camp in Bugerere County.

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"Many of our people have died in hospitals where they go seeking treatment, while the doctors who should be attending to them are leaving for other countries in search of better salaries so that they can sustain themselves."

The Kabaka stressed that the health and wellbeing of his people remain a key priority for the Buganda Kingdom, commending Kabaka Foundation and the Ministry responsible for human development for their efforts to improve healthcare services.

He also warned about the growing prevalence of diseases affecting communities, including HIV/AIDS, sickle cell disease and prostate cancer among older men.

The Kabaka urged his subjects to take their health seriously by going for regular medical check-ups and seeking professional medical advice.

"I encourage our people to increase health screening and seek the services of health professionals in order to improve their health."

He further commended medical professionals and health facilities working together with the Buganda Kingdom, as well as the Association of Surgeons of Uganda, for participating in the health camp and providing surgical treatment to people suffering from various conditions.

The Kabaka also expressed appreciation to religious leaders and development partners who have supported the health camps, including Diamond Trust Bank and I&M Bank.

He thanked the people of Bugerere and their leadership for supporting and coordinating the health initiative.