Uganda: French Firms Eye More Than $4 Billion Investment in Uganda

French companies could invest more than $4 billion (about Shs15.7 trillion) in Uganda by the end of 2027, as the country seeks to attract capital into green energy, agro-processing, waste management and digital services.

Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) Director General Robert Mukiza said the country is particularly interested in investments that promote value addition, employment and sustainable economic growth.

Mukiza made the remarks at the launch of the second edition of French Week Uganda 2026 in Kampala, organised by the French Chamber of Commerce Uganda (FCCU).

He said Uganda offers significant opportunities in agro-processing, citing coffee as one of the sectors where investors can expand roasting, processing, packaging, cold-chain facilities and traceability.

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Renewable energy, he added, presents opportunities in power transmission and distribution, mini-grids, energy storage, electric mobility, clean cooking and carbon projects.

Water and sanitation, waste management, digital services and financial services are also among the areas open to investment.

Mukiza said foreign investors can own 100% of their businesses and repatriate profits, while the UIA One Stop Centre brings together services such as licensing, approvals, work permits, tax registration and land information.

"Foreign and domestic investors are treated equally under Ugandan law," he said.

French Ambassador to Uganda Virginie Leroy said this year's French Week will centre on decarbonisation, the green economy and digitalisation of agriculture.

Leroy said climate-smart investment can generate jobs and lower business costs, noting that Uganda's agriculture remains highly exposed to climate change.

She said digital tools could also help farmers access market information, commodity prices and other services.

Leroy noted that the French Embassy, French Treasury, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Proparco and FCCU are working with Ugandan institutions and businesses.

AFD, she said, is supporting the National Planning Authority to strengthen public investment planning, including climate-risk assessment and green financing mechanisms such as green bonds and carbon markets.

The French development finance institutions are also partnering with Uganda Development Bank, Centenary Bank, dfcu Bank and Prime Microfinance to expand affordable financing for entrepreneurs, including farmers, women and young people.

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FCCU General Manager Happiness Daher-Ebhohon said French Week is creating a forum for businesses and government to explore practical partnerships around the green transition and agricultural digitalisation.

Ecobank Uganda Managing Director and CEO Grace Muliisa said green transformation requires capital, technology, innovation and strong partnerships, particularly in agriculture.

Rubis Energy Uganda Managing Director William Fillet said the company is expanding its renewable-energy investments through a partnership with Solarise Africa.

The projects include an 80-kilowatt solar installation at KSUB Hospital and a one-megawatt system for Royal Van Zanten flower farm in Mukono, both demonstrating the growing role of clean energy in Uganda's business sector.

Rubis has also installed solar systems at selected service stations, its headquarters and depot, while working with Zembo to support electric mobility through battery-swapping facilities across its service-station network.