Malawi: Ntata to Ansah - Read the Politics, Not Just the Law

Barrister Allan Ntata, a former legal adviser to the late President Bingu wa Mutharika, has warned that Vice-President Jane Ansah's decision to pursue legal channels in response to her exclusion from government fails to grasp the true nature of the problem confronting her.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ntata said Dr Ansah's admission that she was being sidelined from participation in government "should concern every Malawian, whatever their politics."

He noted, however, that her stated intention to follow appropriate legal procedures, while understandable, addressed only part of what he described as a fundamentally political predicament.

"She should. But she should also recognise that legal procedure cannot, by itself, solve a political problem deliberately created within political space," he wrote.

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Mr Ntata argued that if figures within the Executive were actively working to exclude a constitutionally elected Vice-President from meaningful participation in government, the pertinent question was not simply whether a law or procedure had been breached, but what political objective her exclusion was designed to serve.

He set out what he termed a "politicojuridical trap" facing the Vice-President: that while the Constitution establishes the office and the courts may rule on specific powers and procedures, none of these mechanisms can compel a president to extend trust, ensure her inclusion in consequential decision-making, or grant her access to information being withheld.

"The law may preserve your office while politics empties it of power," he wrote, cautioning that pursuing legal remedies while awaiting the "correct political space" to emerge risked misreading the situation entirely.

Political space, he said, "is rarely awarded by procedure to someone whom political interests have decided to exclude," and would instead need to be built through legitimacy, constituency, public positioning and institutional alliances.

Mr Ntata stressed that his intervention was not an argument against legal procedure, but one about understanding its limits.

He urged the Vice-President to pursue every legal and constitutional avenue available to her while simultaneously attending to the underlying politics.

"Ask who benefits from your exclusion. Ask what your irrelevance would make possible. Ask why people supposedly belonging to the same Executive would prefer their own elected Vice-President outside the processes of government," he wrote.

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He concluded with a stark distinction between formal office and genuine political standing.

"Do not confuse remaining legally Vice President with remaining politically relevant," he warned. "The law can keep you in office while politics removes you from power."

The intervention follows Dr Ansah's recent public remarks in which she acknowledged being sidelined by figures within the governing administration, while maintaining that her relationship with President Peter Mutharika himself remained cordial.