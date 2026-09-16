Malawi: Mwanamvekha Hails EIB, Centenary Bank €7.5m Financing Deal for Agriculture

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation Joseph Mwanamvekha has hailed a new partnership between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Centenary Bank, saying it will strengthen access to capital and financial inclusion in Malawi.

Mwanamvekha made the remarks at the launch of the initiative in Lilongwe, where the two institutions signed a financing agreement worth up to €7.5 million (K15.6 billion), to be channelled through Centenary Bank in support of small agricultural businesses and farmers.

According to Mwanamvekha, the partnership will help farmers invest in better inputs, enable small businesses to grow, and support job creation--all of which he described as critical to improving livelihoods and driving economic growth.

In her remarks, Centenary Bank Acting Managing Director Beatrix Mosiwa described the development as a major milestone for the bank, which she said is committed to empowering small-scale agricultural enterprises.

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"We can see our mission of transforming lives through inclusive and sustainable financial solutions becoming a reality," Mosiwa said.

The operation, which is also backed by a European Union (EU)-financed guarantee, contributes to the EU's "Global Gateway" investment commitments and reflects the EIB's broader focus on visible, high-impact partnerships that benefit both the EU and Malawi.

The funding will be directed to agri-food businesses with fewer than 10 employees, as well as small-scale farmers across Malawi.

Of the total financing, 50 percent has been earmarked to promote sustainable agriculture, while the remaining 50 percent will support women- and youth-led businesses.