Malawi: TNM Launches Pay-As-You-Need Mobile Bundles - Mixit Superflex Targets Affordability Gap in Malawi

15 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

TNM plc, one of two telecommunications operators listed on Malawi's 17-counter stock exchange, has launched Mixit SuperFlex, a product allowing customers to construct their own mobile bundles rather than purchasing fixed packages of data, voice and SMS.

Speaking at the product's launch in Blantyre, chief executive Michel Hébert positioned the offering as a response to long-standing customer frustration with bundled pricing structures that force consumers to pay for services they do not use.

"Our Malawian customers have said they don't want to waste money on bundles that include unnecessary SMS or minutes. Today, we have changed that," he said.

The product allows subscribers to select the precise quantity of data or minutes they require, down to relatively small denominations.

"If you only have K600, you can get exactly what you need for that amount," Hébert said, adding that the product had been developed by a Malawian youth.

The launch reflects a broader trend among telecoms operators in frontier markets toward more granular, low-denomination pricing, aimed at capturing revenue from price-sensitive consumers who might otherwise ration or forgo mobile services altogether.

For TNM, the move also comes as the company - alongside rival Airtel Malawi, the country's other listed telecoms stock - continues to compete for market share in a sector where affordability remains a central determinant of customer acquisition and retention.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.