Ghana: The Military Should Become Ghana's Most Reliable Construction Force

The recent inspection tour by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwami Governs Agbodza, has brought an important issue into the national conversation, which is whether Ghana should make greater use of the abundant expertise and discipline of its Armed Forces in the construction and maintenance of critical public infrastructure such as roads.

During his inspection of some ongoing road projects, the Minister profusely praised the Ghana Armed Forces Engineer Regiment for the speed and quality of work being undertaken on the expansion of the Accra-Kumasi highway while threatening to terminate others'. Indeed, his commendation is significant because it highlights something that Ghanaians have witnessed repeatedly; when properly resourced and given a clear additional mandate, the military can deliver public works with unparalleled commitment.