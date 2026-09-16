Ghana: Acting Volta Education Director Urges Girls to Focus On Education

The Acting Volta Regional Director of Education, Mrs Marian Jemima Adzroe, has urged adolescent girls in basic and second-cycle institutions to remain focused on their education to prepare themselves for the future with confidence.

She said young girls must take advantage of opportunities in education and skills training to become responsible adults and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mrs Adzroe made the call at the close of the Adolescent Mentorship and Empowerment Camp (AMEC) 2026, organised by the Volta Regional Department of Gender with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

She stressed that education was key to development and encouraged the girls to take their academic and skills training seriously.

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Mrs Adzroe also challenged them to pursue male-dominated professions, including journalism and engineering, saying determination could help them succeed.

She cautioned the girls against early sexual activities and urged them to resist pressure to enter into early marriages, which she said could undermine their future.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, in a speech read on his behalf, urged the girls to become agents of change in their schools and communities and report gender-based violence to law enforcement agencies.

Mr Gunu said empowering adolescents was a collective responsibility requiring safe homes, schools and communities where girls could express themselves and pursue their aspirations.

He assured that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council would continue collaborating with relevant institutions and traditional authorities to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, values and confidence needed to participate actively in regional development.

The Volta Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, said the three-day camp had helped many girls discover their potential and acquire skills.

She said 60 girls aged 13 to 19 from seven districts participated in the camp, held on the theme: 'Changing Mindsets--Empower, Unlock Potentials, Breaking Barriers for a Sustainable Future for Girls.'