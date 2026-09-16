South Africa: A Trio of Venison Recipes From the Heart of the Karoo

While the hunting season winds down, get into the kitchen (or shuffle over to the braai) with these recipes from Annatjie Reynolds and Lynne Minnaar's new book, Karoo Venison.

It was the Jerepigo jelly that caught my attention first. I could almost taste it, just at the thought of it. Then I saw the photograph. A shiny crimson sheen of fruity joy sitting on top of a loaf tin of kudu liver pâté. Halved grapes captured in it like amber. I had to have it.

Paging through this book - a real standout, it's one for the venison connoisseur as well as the oke standing in his kitchen wondering what the heck to do with this hunk of meat - my eye also alighted on the recipe for Karoo springbok with lambs' tails, and gemsbok fillet with streaky bacon.

Skaapstertjies as an additional element alongside a roast - you are talking about proper meat people here, for whom even the side dish is meat.

As for gemsbok, in my home town of Oranjemund, back in the Sixties, gemsbok were a part of the scenery. They roam wild in those parts, and it's surprising that I have few memories of us eating them in those days.

But I will now, and if I am delivered a gemsbok fillet by a generous hunter friend (this is a normal thing in the...