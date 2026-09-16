Uganda: Buikwe Gets 134 New Community Health Extension Workers

The Ministry of Health has passed out 134 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) in Buikwe District as part of efforts to bring health services closer to communities and improve the early detection and prevention of diseases.

The newly trained workers are expected to serve at community level by linking residents to health facilities while promoting disease prevention, health education and timely referral of patients.

Buikwe District Vice Chairperson Nakintu Afuwa cautioned the CHEWs against performing duties outside their mandate, warning them not to undertake procedures reserved for qualified health professionals.

"Do not go beyond what you are supposed to do, for example injecting patients, conducting surgeries and admitting patients in your homes for treatment. Leave that to the professionals," Afuwa told the workers.

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Buikwe District Health Officer Dr Allan Katamba welcomed the programme, saying bringing health workers closer to households was timely given the district's unique health needs.

"Buikwe District is very critical because of the lakeshore areas, the industries and also because it hosts truck drivers from neighbouring countries," Katamba said.

He said the district was ready to support the newly trained workers but raised concerns about gaps in health infrastructure and emergency response.

Katamba told the Ministry of Health that Kawolo Hospital is currently without an ambulance after its ambulance was involved in an accident, affecting the facility's ability to respond to emergencies.

He also highlighted the absence of a government health facility in Kiyindi Town Council despite the growing population around the landing site.

"Kiyindi Town Council does not have a single government health facility to treat the overwhelming population at the landing site," Katamba said.

Public health specialist Dr Richard Kabanda, Commissioner for Health Promotion, Education and Strategic Communication, said CHEWs may face resistance from communities that do not fully understand their role.

"There are challenges faced by community workers because several people don't understand their work by underestimating them," Kabanda said.

He urged the workers to remain focused on their responsibilities and serve the communities assigned to them.

Kabanda also cautioned district health officers against diverting CHEWs to health facilities to fill staffing gaps caused by absenteeism among other health workers.

"Do not be lured to work in government health facilities by district health officers with the intention of filling the gaps of absentee medical workers in the district," he warned.

Dr Cate Godfrey of the United States described community health workers as an important link between communities and formal health facilities.

"Community health workers are a bridge between the community and health facilities because they play a critical role in detecting diseases," she said.

Godfrey urged the CHEWs to serve with integrity, humility and compassion, saying their work would directly affect the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve.

She said the graduation marked the strength of the partnership between Uganda and the United States.

"This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration between the people of the United States and the people of Uganda," Godfrey said.

She added that the United States is committed to supporting the training of more than 14,000 community health workers across Uganda.

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Director General of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro tasked the newly trained workers with reporting unexplained deaths in their communities.

He said identifying unusual or unexplained community deaths is essential for enabling health authorities to investigate possible outbreaks and respond quickly to emerging threats.

Olaro emphasised the importance of mortality audits in strengthening community health surveillance and enabling early intervention.

State Minister for Primary Health Care, Hon. Dr Charles Ayume, challenged the CHEWs to make cancer prevention part of their community work by addressing preventable risk factors.

He particularly urged them to educate communities about the dangers of alcoholism and drug abuse, which contribute to poor health outcomes.

The 134 CHEWs were equipped with tablets, gumboots, bags, safety boxes and bicycles to support them in carrying out their duties.