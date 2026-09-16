Uganda: Kasangati Greater Lions Club Breaks Ground for Shs60m Health Centre Theatre Renovation

Kasangati Greater Lions Club has broken ground for the renovation of the operating theatre at Kasangati Health Centre IV in Wakiso District, committing Shs55 million to the project as part of efforts to improve access to surgical and maternal healthcare services.

The groundbreaking ceremony follows an earlier donation of medical equipment to the health facility by the club, which also pledged to support the renovation of the theatre amid growing pressure on the health centre.

Kasangati Health Centre IV serves hundreds of patients from Kasangati Town Council, other parts of Wakiso District and neighbouring areas, including Luwero District. Health officials say the rising number of patients has continued to put pressure on the facility's infrastructure and available resources.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, the facility's in-charge, Dr Patrick Lukanga, welcomed the intervention, saying the renovation would strengthen the health centre's capacity to provide essential surgical services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The theatre renovation is expected to cost more than Shs60 million, with Kasangati Greater Lions Club contributing Shs55 million towards the works.

Pearl Bank has also joined the initiative with a contribution of Shs5 million. Speaking at the event, Laston Mukasa, Pearl Bank's Ndeeba Branch Manager, said the bank was pleased to support a project aimed at improving healthcare services in the community.

The intervention builds on the club's earlier support to Kasangati Health Centre IV, where it donated medical equipment worth millions of shillings, including two hospital beds, a Caesarean section surgical set, sterilisation drums and other essential equipment.

Adrine Kirabo Kamuhanda, President of Kasangati Greater Lions Club, reaffirmed the club's commitment to supporting the renovation of the theatre and other community development projects.

The renovation initiative has also received support from RAK Engineering Company, which Kamuhanda credited for its role in enabling the club to undertake charitable projects.

"I greatly appreciate RAK Engineering Company for being instrumental in enabling us to undertake some of these charitable projects. We also call upon other partners who wish to join us because we need to continue making a positive impact in our communities," Kamuhanda said.

John Kyikanu Byarugaba, District Governor of Lions of Uganda, said improving healthcare remains one of the key areas of focus for Lions Clubs International. He noted that such interventions are intended to directly improve people's lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The club's leadership has pledged to continue supporting community development initiatives, with Rogers Kamuhanda also promising continued support for projects aimed at improving community welfare.

The groundbreaking marks another step in efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure at Kasangati Health Centre IV, with stakeholders expected to work together to ensure the theatre renovation is completed and put into use.