Angola: Immaf Confirms 19 Countries At 2026 Open World Cup

Luanda — The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has confirmed the participation of 19 countries in the Angola Dipanda Open World Cup, a competition running from Sept 17 to 20 of the current year, in Luanda, at the Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion.

Also known as the World Cup Dipanda, the event will feature athletes in the Youth A and Senior divisions, bringing together representatives from four continents.

A press conference to introduce the tournament is scheduled for Thursday (17), during which the organizers are expected to outline key event details, including accreditation, logistics, and technical aspects of the competition.

In addition to the host country, Angola, confirmed participants include Algeria, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Iraq, India, Kenya, Mongolia, Pakistan, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Syria, Tunisia, Uruguay, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.