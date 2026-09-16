Angola: School Lunch Covers 3.4 Million Children Nationwide

Ndalatando — Over 3.4 million primary school children across the 21 provinces of the country were covered by the National School Feeding Program (PNAE) during the 2025/2026 academic year, as part of the Executive's strategy to improve academic performance and combat dropouts.

The data was presented on Monday (14) by the National Director of Pre-School and Primary Education, Gola Joaquim, during the 4th National Advisory Council of the Ministry of Education, taking place in Ndalatando, capital of Cuanza-Norte province.

According to the official, the PNAE is currently implemented in 303 of the country's 326 municipalities, covering 5,256 schools out of a planned total of 6,884, and has generated 9,201 direct jobs.

The province of Bié has the highest national coverage rate, with over 56% of primary school children.

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Gola Joaquim highlighted the growth in PNAE coverage, which surged from about 2,000 students covered initially to over 3 million, as a result of the phased implementation of the program.

He explained that during the 2026's first quarter, municipalities in classes C, D, and E were covered, followed by classes A and B in the second and third quarters.

The program has also helped boost the local economy by integrating 3,423 producers into the supply of agricultural products for school meal preparation.

Foods provided to the children include soup, corn porridge, milk with flakes, rice, pasta, and beans.

Cuanza-Norte is hosting, from Sept 14 to 15, the 4th National Advisory Council of the Ministry of Education, led by the Minister of the sector, Érika Aires, with the participation of directors from all 21 provinces, to review the state of education in the country and define strategies for the 2026/2027 academic year.