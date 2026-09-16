Angolan Students Graduate From Rusangu University in Zambia

Luanda — Four Angolan students graduated on Sunday from Rusangu University in the city of Monze, Republic of Zambia, at a ceremony attended by representatives of Angola's diplomatic mission in that African country.

In total, 539 bachelor's degree recipients, six doctoral graduates, and 15 master's graduates received their degrees during the ceremony.

The four Angolans are Estevão Gabriel Guilherme, who completed a master's degree in Linguistics Applied to Education, while Estevão Quitumba, Gaspar Henriques, and Simão Dumbo obtained bachelor's degrees in Theology.

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The event began on Friday (11) with cultural and religious activities and culminated on Sunday (13) with the diploma presentation ceremony, at which the Angolan Embassy delegation was led by Second Secretary Teresa Quiala.

Presiding over the event, Education Director for the West-Central Africa Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and a member of the Executive Committee of the Pan-African Association of Adventist Universities and Colleges, Juvenal Balisasa, highlighted the need to invest more in the training of young people to meet labor market demands.

According to him, Angola needs professionals specialized in areas such as information technology, cybersecurity, data science, and digital business management.

He also emphasized the importance of graduates being prepared not only academically but also to meet the practical and ethical demands of professional practice.

Rusangu University currently has 36 Angolan students enrolled in programs including Accounting, Environmental Education, Agriculture with Education, Computer Science, Nursing, Journalism and Communication, as well as Theology.

In addition to Angola, the institution welcomes students from other African countries, such as Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Eswatini, Malawi, Liberia, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Seychelles and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Rusangu University has more than four thousand enrolled students.