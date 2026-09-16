Angolan MPs Learn More About China's Local Legislative Organization

Luanda — A delegation from the National Assembly (Angolan parliament) led by its Speaker Adão de Almeida, on Monday (14) gained a deeper understanding of the organization and functioning of provincial and municipal legislative bodies in the People's Republic of China (PRC), while visiting the northern province of Hebei.

The activity was part of the Angolan parliamentary delegation's official visit to the Asian country and allowed them to learn more about the structure, competencies, and operational mechanisms of legislative bodies at various levels of government.

According to a press release from the National Assembly to which ANGOP had access, the delegation familiarized itself with the experience of Hebei's legislative bodies, focusing particularly on the processes of drafting legislation and approving regulations tailored to the specific characteristics and needs of each territory. Hebei is a province in North China

The First Secretary of the National Assembly Bureau, Manuel Lopes Dembo explained that their mission aims to understand how China's legislative power is organized, ranging from the central level down to provincial, municipal, and grassroots structures.

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"We are working in Hebei Province to verify the internal organization of China's legislative power", he stated, adding that after analyzing the structure of central bodies, the delegation moved on to study the legislative landscape at the provincial and municipal levels.

Manuel Lopes Dembo noted that, under the Chinese model, legislative bodies are organized at different levels, with provinces and municipalities empowered to approve regulations suited to the characteristics and needs of their respective territories.

Despite the differences between the political systems of Angola and China, he considered that the Chinese experience could offer useful insights for refining Angolan legal instruments and parliamentary practices.

"We have completely different political systems, but this difference does not prevent us from using key elements to improve our own legal instruments within the context of the Angolan reality", he emphasized.

He also highlighted the importance of the cooperation instrument approved between the parliaments of the two countries, which could help boost relations between the two legislative bodies.

"Angola is open to dialogue and cooperation, and that is precisely why we came to China", the MP stated adding that they signed a cooperation agreement with the Chinese parliament aimed at boosting their work.

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Manuel Lopes Dembo also sees scope for strengthening cooperation in the area of oversight of government action.

"Whether in terms of legislative output or the scrutiny of government action, we have a path to travel together", he concluded.

The delegation's work included visits to the Hebei Provincial Committee Party School, the Shiyao Pharmaceutical Group (CSPC), the powdered milk factory owned by the Junlebao Dairy Group Co, as well as its Scientific Nutrition Research Institute. ART/MRA/jmc