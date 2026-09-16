Angola: Police Seize Over USD 500,000 At Luvo Border

Mbanza-Kongo — A total of USD 536,350 were seized on Sunday (13) by the authorities in the border commune of Luvo, in the northern province of Zaire.

According to the Superintendent and National Police spokesperson in Zaire, Luís Bernardo, who disclosed the information to the press on Monday (14), the funds in the possession of an alleged national citizen were bound for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He explained that the suspect, with the money taped to his abdomen and lower limbs, was discovered following a search carried out by Border Police officers and General Tax Administration (AGT) technicians on duty.

The spokesperson noted that the suspect was forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and the funds were handed over to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) for appropriate processing.

The border town of Luvo lies 60 kilometers north of the city of Mbanza-Kongo, capital of Zaire Province.