Angola: Police Seize Over USD 500,000 At Luvo Border

14 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza-Kongo — A total of USD 536,350 were seized on Sunday (13) by the authorities in the border commune of Luvo, in the northern province of Zaire.

According to the Superintendent and National Police spokesperson in Zaire, Luís Bernardo, who disclosed the information to the press on Monday (14), the funds in the possession of an alleged national citizen were bound for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He explained that the suspect, with the money taped to his abdomen and lower limbs, was discovered following a search carried out by Border Police officers and General Tax Administration (AGT) technicians on duty.

The spokesperson noted that the suspect was forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and the funds were handed over to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) for appropriate processing.

The border town of Luvo lies 60 kilometers north of the city of Mbanza-Kongo, capital of Zaire Province.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.