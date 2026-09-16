Angola: Mpox Outbreak - Official Calls for Reinforced Prevention Measures

Cazombo — The director of the Provincial Health Department in Moxico Leste, Benilde Miguel, exhorted on Monday (14) the public to reinforce preventive measures against Mpox and measles.

Speaking to the press regarding the status of these diseases in Moxico Leste Province, Benilde Miguel emphasized that the number of measles and Mpox cases continues to concern the authorities, particularly in the municipalities of Luau, Cazombo, and Luacano.

She stated that the authorities have been strengthening epidemiological surveillance along the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and in crowded areas such as markets and schools to halt the spread of the diseases.

She added that the department is also working with traditional authorities, churches, and non-governmental organizations to raise public awareness about adhering to preventive measures.

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Traditional leaders, she noted, are also being urged to discourage the public from relying on home remedies or traditional treatments, which put lives at risk.

According to the official, the Mpox vaccination campaign remains ongoing, with over 9,000 doses currently available.

She highlighted that technical teams are actively updating the figures for confirmed measles and Mpox cases.

As of the first week of the curent month, Moxico Leste Province had recorded more than 113 cases of Mpox, including 14 laboratory-confirmed and 99 probable cases.

Regarding measles, as of August, the municipality of Cazombo registered over 300 cases and eight deaths.