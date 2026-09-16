African Development Bank and Korea's National Information Society Agency Deepen Partnership On Africa's Ai and Digital Transformation

The African Development Bank and the Korean National Information Society Agency (NIA) signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, laying the groundwork for an expanded partnership to promote artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation across Africa.

Ousmane Fall, the Bank's Director of Industry and Trade Development, and Yoon-Seok Ko, Vice-President of the NIA, signed the agreement in Seoul on the sidelines of the 8th Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference.

This letter of intent sets out a framework for exploring joint initiatives to support digital transitions across the Bank Group's regional member countries. It forms part of broader efforts to deepen Korea-Africa cooperation in technology and innovation, with AI emerging as a driver of sustainable development.

Areas earmarked for potential cooperation include data governance, the creation of AI-ready datasets, and digital public infrastructure (DPI). The two institutions will also explore training and technical assistance programmes for public sector managers and engineers to encourage the use of artificial intelligence to improve public services, support innovation, and promote entrepreneurship. Opportunities related to the roll-out of digital infrastructure may also be explored.

The African Development Bank estimates that AI could add up to $1 trillion to Africa's GDP by 2035, provided the continent invests in digital infrastructure, affordable connectivity, reliable electricity, skills and enabling policies.

Korea, a key technology partner for Africa

Drawing on its experience in formulating digital policies and sharing knowledge with about 137 countries, the NIA will contribute its technical expertise, while the Bank will help identify African countries' priorities and mobilise financing, including through KOAFEC, the Korea-financed trust fund that underpins the broader partnership.

The letter of intent, signed for an initial three-year term, reflects both institutions' shared commitment to accelerate Africa's digital transformation and to strengthen the continent's capacity to harness AI for inclusive and sustainable growth. Artificial intelligence was central to discussions at the KOAFEC Ministerial Conference, held in Seoul from 8-11 September under the theme "Harnessing AI and Digital Infrastructure for Africa's Transformation."

Korea joined the African Development Fund, the Bank Group's concessional lending window for low-income countries, in 1980, and the African Development Bank in 1982. Over the years, bilateral relations have strengthened across various sectors, culminating in the 2006 launch of KOAFEC, a trust fund financed exclusively by Korea. It is now the Bank's largest active bilateral fund, with cumulative contributions totalling $132.82 million as at 31 May 2026. Of this, about $50 million has been allocated to technical assistance and project preparation, helping finance more than 40 investment operations and programmes totalling over $6 billion and mobilising at least $4 billion in financing.

The fund has also supported more than 1,300 African start-ups and entrepreneurs, benefiting more than 1,200 businesses and contributing to the creation of more than 5,000 jobs across the continent.

The conference concluded with a final declaration and an action plan under which concrete AI-related projects will be implemented in several African countries, particularly in agriculture, water, health, governance, and capacity building.