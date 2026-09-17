South Africa: Sacred Springs of South Africa - Pure Waters or Polluted? We Found Tiny Bits of Plastic in the Samples We Tested

analysis

Across South Africa, natural springs are more than sources of freshwater. Some are places of healing, spiritual cleansing and rituals, where communities collect water and maintain longstanding cultural connections with the environment. For example, during cleansing rituals, people bathe in or collect spring water as a way of seeking spiritual renewal, healing and protection. These are known as sacred springs.

We are a team of environmental scientists and freshwater biologists interested in water quality, freshwater biodiversity and disturbances.

Read more: Sacred sites in South Africa can protect natural heritage and culture: here's how

We set out to investigate an emerging form of pollution - microplastics - in nine sacred, unique and highly visited freshwater springs in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces of South Africa.

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We selected these springs because they are locally recognised as culturally and spiritually important, but before this study, scientists had not yet investigated whether they were polluted or not.

These sacred freshwater springs are quite remote and isolated. But still, our research found microplastics in all nine. We detected 184 particles in total, with concentrations ranging from 5 to 48 particles per litre.

There is no internationally agreed safe level of microplastics in fresh water or drinking water, so these concentrations cannot be described simply as "safe" or "unsafe". Results also vary because researchers use different methods to collect and test samples. A one-litre sample from these springs could therefore contain anywhere from just a handful to dozens of tiny plastic particles.

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So although we cannot use this number alone to say whether the water is harmful to people, it shows that microplastic pollution is present and gives scientists a starting point for tracking whether the problem increases or decreases over time.

Our findings highlight that even sacred springs thought to be pristine contained microplastics. This could harm aquatic life, diminish the waters' spiritual value and expose people who drink, collect or bathe in them. This shows the urgent need for broader water-quality monitoring of sacred springs across South Africa.

How plastic particles polluted the heart of sacred water sources

We investigated the sulphur-rich springs at Isinuka, near Port St Johns (Eastern Cape), and freshwater systems at sites in Mbizana (Eastern Cape) and Bongwana (KwaZulu-Natal), where naturally occurring carbon dioxide (CO₂) enters the water. In simple terms, CO₂ naturally escapes from underground through cracks and fractures in the rocks, mixing with groundwater before it reaches the surface.

The Bongwana springs lie along a major crack in the Earth called the Bongwana Fault, which allows gas and groundwater from deep underground to rise to the surface. This makes the springs rare and scientifically important.

Sacred springs may seem protected because many are in rural or undeveloped areas. But they are still affected by what happens around them. Plastic waste left on land can break into tiny pieces and be washed into the water when it rains. Plastic fibres can also travel through the air and fall into springs. Bottles and packaging used near the water may add more pollution.

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The highest concentration was recorded at Isinuka Spring (also known as Isinuka Healing Spa or the naturally pink spring). Almost 70% of the transparent particles were fibres or filaments, likely from clothing and other textiles.

Hundreds of people visit Isinuka on a typical weekend. People have travelled there for generations for spiritual and physical healing, cleansing practices, water collection, tourism and small-scale commercial activities, including selling the water and mud to those who visit.

Read more: Fish in a major South African river are full of microplastics

We do not know whether these activities caused the pollution because we could not trace where each piece of microplastic came from. But the large number of visitors and the presence of microplastics show why we need to investigate how microplastics are getting into heavily used sacred waters.

The other springs we visited in Mbizana and around Bongwana were generally smaller and used mainly by local communities. People visit them to collect water, carry out traditional and cultural practices, and experience the unusual bubbling produced by naturally occurring carbon dioxide.

Compared with Isinuka, we observed relatively little visible plastic waste around these sites, although microplastics were still detected in the water.

What communities think about the health and pollution risks

At the springs, we spoke with local community members about their experiences, beliefs and practices associated with the water. We also asked for their views on health and plastic pollution.

At Isinuka, people were collecting water and mud to sell, and using the area for spiritual and traditional practices.

One of the vendors who sells spring water and mud at the site told us:

I have used Isinuka's pinkish water and mud for years and have never experienced any related health problems.

The presence of microplastics does not mean that using the water will necessarily cause illness. However, where people drink, collect or bathe in spring water, it is important to understand how much exposure may occur and whether there are any associated health risks.

For some community members, the value of the Isinuka springs extends far beyond the physical properties of the water. One person explained:

People come here because they believe in the healing power of the water. This place is important to our community and our traditions.

Another community member emphasised the responsibility to protect the site:

We need to look after the spring because it is something we have inherited from our ancestors and should leave for the next generation.

When we asked community members why there was so little plastic litter around the carbon dioxide springs in Mbizana, one community member explained that people are encouraged to keep the springs clean:

Plastic pollution is not really a problem here because we are encouraged to clean the springs after using them and to avoid littering. We always clean up when we visit, although sometimes other community members and visitors still leave rubbish behind.

Another community member said:

When people come here, they should respect the spring and take their rubbish with them when they leave.

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This shows that communities already play an important role in caring for these sites. They also highlighted an important point: a spring can look clean while still containing microplastics that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

What needs to happen next

Our findings provide baseline evidence that microplastic pollution has reached sacred freshwater systems. Our next step is to determine where the particles come from, how their presence changes between seasons and whether they accumulate in sediments or aquatic organisms.

Protecting these springs means keeping them physically clean while preserving their ecological condition and cultural integrity. Scientists and government authorities can monitor pollution and investigate its sources.

Read more: Plastic fibres are causing major harm to South Africa's marine life

Communities should be partners, bringing local knowledge and longtime observations together with scientific evidence. Communities and visitors can also reduce single-use plastics, take waste home and join clean-ups.

Scientific evidence and community stewardship are both needed to keep these waters healthy and culturally meaningful for future generations.

Thendo Mutshekwa, Research associate, Rhodes University

Lubabalo Mofu, Instrument Scientist Freshwater Field and Lab Ecologist, National Research Foundation

Samuel N. Motitsoe, Senior Lecturer in the School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand