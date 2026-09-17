Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Opposition Condemns Violence At Protests Over Constitutional Changes

Despite being authorised, an opposition protest in Kinshasa was cut short on Tuesday after clashes broke out and police dispersed demonstrators. The march was part of nationwide action against proposed constitutional changes that opponents say could allow President Félix Tshisekedi to seek a third term.

Hundreds took to the streets across the Democratic Republic of Congo after the "C64" coalition of opposition forces called for a day of nationwide action on Tuesday.

But clashes soon broke out in Kinshasa between opposition marchers and pro-government supporters.

Police fired tear gas and warning shots and protesters were forced to retreat in disarray, with at least two protesters injured, journalists from French news agency AFP reported.

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Opposition figure Martin Fayulu, who was at the protest, accused police of protecting elements of the Force du Progrès - Force of Progress - a youth movement linked to President Félix Tshisekedi's party and often accused of violence.

DRC opposition alarmed after President Tshisekedi hints at third term

"Félix Tshisekedi set a trap for us. He deployed members of the Force du Progrès alongside the police officers who were supposed to be ensuring our safety along the boulevard. This is a government that holds power yet works with a private militia to crack down on opposition protests," he told RFI's correspondent in Kinshasa.

He and other opposition leaders called for transparency on the incidents.

Opposition parties have joined forces in recent months to stand against proposed constitutional changes which they say could allow Tshisekedi to seek a third term in 2028.

Tshisekedi was elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023 by a wide margin, leaving the opposition weakened

A senior figure in the C64 movement last month urged the president to give up his push for constitutional change, which opponents fear could include lifting the two-term limit.

Country in turmoil

The political confrontation comes as much of the country remains riven by conflict, particularly in the east, where the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group seized swathes of territory last year.

The C64 coalition rejected Tshisekedi's offer of national dialogue last month, accusing him of seeking to use it to entrench his position, and instead called for Tuesday's day of protest.

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In Lubumbashi, a major mining centre in the southeast, activists defied a protest ban by local authorities, gathering in the city centre before police dispersed them with tear gas and warning shots.

Several people were arrested by police, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

"We were taken aback by the large deployment of the army and police to prevent this peaceful demonstration," said Mohamed Eyenga, provincial coordinator of the Envol opposition party and a senior figure in the C64 coalition.

"Many of our activists were unfortunately and arbitrarily arrested," he said.

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General Blaise Kilimbalimba, the provincial police commander, insisted no "peaceful" demonstrator had been arrested.

"The police have taken measures to allow every citizen to go about their activities freely," he said.

In Mbandaka, capital of northwestern Equateur province, where authorities also banned protests, around 100 activists were dispersed by law armed enforcement officers.

About 10 people were reportedly arrested.

Elsewhere in the vast country, security forces broke up smaller protests and made arrests in the eastern provinces of South Kivu and Tanganyika, according to local sources.

(with AFP)