Kenya: Pride and Joy As Kenya Chosen to Host 2029 World Athletics Championships

Athletics-mad Kenya is rejoicing after Nairobi was selected to host the 2029 world championships, becoming the first African city to ever stage the event.

World Athletics announced the decision on Tuesday following a meeting of its ruling council in Budapest, where Nairobi was chosen ahead of London, Rome and Munich, with the German city instead awarded the 2031 championships by the sport's governing body.

Kenyan officials said the choice of Nairobi to host the championships - bringing the event to Africa for the first time in its 43-year history - was recognition of the east African nation's status as one of the sport's powerhouses.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Shadrack Maluki said it "reflects the country's rich athletics heritage" and the "exceptional talent and potential of Kenyan athletes".

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Kenyan athletes were elated, with African 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala telling French news agency AFP it was "a dream come true".

"I've always wanted to compete against the best of the best at home. I run best at home, and I'm glad this will happen," Omanyala said.

Inspiration for the next generation

"I need to do something big for the World Athletics Championships in 2029," said the 30-year-old.

"This will be good inspiration for sprinters and the next generation."

On the track at the Jaffery Sports Centre in Nairobi, 17-year-old Amanu Manieki is wrapping up his training session.

"It's very exciting," he told RFI's Nairobi correspondent.

"It signals a shift, putting Africa on the international stage - especially considering London was also in the running. Kenya has been working towards this for a while, notably with the construction of the Talanta Stadium for the Africa Cup of Nations. There is a lot of investment going into sports."

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For young IT specialist Abdelahim Adan, the choice of Kenya to host the global athletics competition seemed like a natural one.

"Kenya should have been chosen a long time ago," he told RFI.

"It is a country known for its runners - [Eliud] Kipchoge and so many others who won gold medals. Africa and Kenya are often looked down upon, even though they contribute so much to these events. It was time for Kenya to be recognised," he said.

The Kenyan Athletics Federation has 12,000 registered members this year, including professionals and veterans.

However, the actual number of runners is far higher, according to coach Gastin Sikassi.

"It's a culture. In the Kawangware slum, for instance, there is a hill nicknamed 'Sudan' where you'll find plenty of people training. Training on the streets is very common in Kenya. We need more infrastructure and investment."

To address this, Kenyan authorities have announced a budget of 45 billion shillings - equivalent to more than €300 million - for sports and other activities during the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Truly momentous

Paul Tergat, a former marathon world record holder, called the decision to hold the 2029 event in Nairobi "truly momentous", adding that the country "deserves this honour".

Welcoming the decision, announced in Budapest, Kenya Athletics president Jackson Tuwei said it was "an opportunity to bring the world's greatest athletics championship to the home of so many champions".

He added: "Kenya is known around the world as the home of champions. Our athletes have inspired generations through their performances on the track, on the roads and across the country's many running trails."

However, hosting the sport's biggest global event outside the Olympics will also shine a fierce spotlight on Kenya's deep problems with doping.

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More than 140 Kenyan athletes, mainly long-distance runners, have been suspended for doping offences by the Athletics Integrity Unit since 2017.

Martin Sisa Nyauma, head of education and research at Kenya's anti-doping agency ADAK, told AFP that by placing the world championships in the country, World Athletics had "shown the confidence they have in Kenya and appreciate the love they still have for the country despite our past record on doping".

"This shows that our work to have our athletes running clean in cooperation with the World Athletics Integrity Unit over the last three years is a success. We have seen fewer athletes being suspended than previously. This gives us hope that we're succeeding," he said.

Praise also came from Kenya's neighbours, with Ethiopian track and marathon legend Haile Gebrselassie saying he was "so proud" that Nairobi had been chosen to host the championships.

(with RFI, AFP)