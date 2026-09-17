Africa: JKIA Ranks Sixth in Africa By Seat Capacity

Nairobi — Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) ranked sixth among African airports by total seat capacity in August 2026, handling 567,644 seats, according to the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

Cairo International Airport had the highest capacity at 1.85 million seats, followed by Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with 1.25 million and O.R. Tambo International Airport with 1.14 million.

Mohammed V International Airport ranked fourth with 803,579 seats, while Houari Boumediene Airport ranked fifth with 676,242 seats.

AFRAA said Africa's total seat capacity increased by 8.8 percent in August compared with the same month in 2025.

Intra-African routes recorded a 10.5 percent increase in seat availability during the month, driven by network expansion, new routes and the use of larger aircraft.

North Africa accounted for the largest share of the continent's seat capacity at 41.9 percent, followed by Eastern Africa at 22.7 percent, Southern Africa at 18.3 percent and Central and Western Africa at 17.1 percent.

African airlines accounted for 47.2 percent of international seat capacity in August, compared with 52.8 percent for non-African carriers.

For intercontinental services, African airlines held a 62.4 percent share of capacity, while non-African operators accounted for 37.6 percent.